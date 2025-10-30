Stay Ahead of the Game With Eaton (ETN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton (ETN) to post quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $7.06 billion, up 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eaton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- eMobility' of $171.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace' should come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Vehicle' will reach $641.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' stands at $3.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' to reach $256.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $230.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' should arrive at $105.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $135.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' will reach $325.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $294.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' to come in at $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $892.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Eaton shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

