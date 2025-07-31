Stay Ahead of the Game With Eaton (ETN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton (ETN) will report quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Eaton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- eMobility' of $191.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aerospace' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Vehicle' to come in at $674.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' will reach $1.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' reaching $3.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' will reach $239.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $206.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' to reach $108.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $130.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' should arrive at $327.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $305.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' should come in at $975.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $859.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Eaton have returned +8.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, ETN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.