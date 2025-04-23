Stay Ahead of the Game With Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 43.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $228.01 million, increasing 44.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Eastern Bankshares metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $23.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.17 billion.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio (Gaap)' to come in at 58.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $193.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Debit card processing fees' of $3.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.25 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust and investment advisory fees' should come in at $15.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.54 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $8.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $34.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.69 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other' will reach $5.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.47 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $195.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $134.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Eastern Bankshares shares have recorded returns of -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

