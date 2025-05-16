Stay Ahead of the Game With Dycom Industries (DY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries (DY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.2 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dycom Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue By Customer- Comcast Corporation' reaching $103.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue By Customer- Verizon Communications inc.' to come in at $75.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue By Customer- Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)' should arrive at $151.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue By Customer- AT&T Inc' will reach $259.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog' to reach $7.47 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dycom Industries here>>>



Shares of Dycom Industries have experienced a change of +24.3% in the past month compared to the +9.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.