Stay Ahead of the Game With DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DuPont de Nemours (DD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.04 billion, declining 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial' should arrive at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Water & Protection' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Corporate' stands at $275.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Industrial Solutions' will reach $516.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Interconnect Solutions' should come in at $406.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial- Semiconductor Technologies' reaching $495.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' to come in at $383.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $349 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating EBITDA- Corporate' to reach $15.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' of $316.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $368 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for DuPont de Nemours here>>>



Over the past month, DuPont de Nemours shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.