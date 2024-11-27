Stay Ahead of the Game With Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Donaldson (DCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, indicating an increase of 9.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $891.18 million, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Donaldson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Industrial products' will reach $260.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions' to come in at $562.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Life Sciences segment' should come in at $70.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' reaching $223.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' of $36.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' will reach $95.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' at $33.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' stands at $432.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment' will likely reach $99.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $92.20 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products' will reach $46.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.30 million.



Over the past month, shares of Donaldson have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, DCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

