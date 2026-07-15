Stay Ahead of the Game With Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.18 billion, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Domino's Pizza metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' will likely reach $132.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' will reach $87.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Supply chain' will reach $719.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' reaching $82.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Store counts - Opened - Total' stands at 244 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 243 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' should arrive at 263 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 258 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' will reach 6,976 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,803 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Store counts - International Stores' at 15,281 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14,475 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - Total' of 22,520 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21,536 .

Analysts forecast 'Same store sales growth - U.S. stores' to reach 0.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' should come in at 7,239 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,061 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores' to come in at 0.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have experienced a change of -3.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DPZ is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.