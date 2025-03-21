Stay Ahead of the Game With Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dollar Tree (DLTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.23 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Dollar Tree' will likely reach $4.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Family Dollar' to reach $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales' will reach $8.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other revenue' should arrive at $7.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales' stands at 1.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Enterprise - Same-Store Sales' to come in at 1.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total - Number of stores' will reach 16,622. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16,774 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' at 8,877. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,415 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Family Dollar - Ending stores' reaching 7,709. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,359.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total - Selling Square Footage' of 137.40 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 136.8 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dollar Tree - New stores' will reach 50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 146.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Family Dollar - Number of stores closed' should come in at 21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Dollar Tree have returned -15% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. Currently, DLTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

