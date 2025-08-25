Stay Ahead of the Game With Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dollar General (DG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, indicating a decline of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.67 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dollar General metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Category- Consumables' to reach $8.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Category- Seasonal' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Category- Home products' should come in at $496.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Category- Apparel' will reach $286.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending store count' stands at 20,746 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20,345 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total selling square footage' should arrive at 158 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 154 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New store openings' reaching 179 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 213 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Store closings' will reach 18 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales per square foot' will likely reach $67.63 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66.10 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Dollar General have experienced a change of +4.5% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.