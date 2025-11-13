Stay Ahead of the Game With Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $305.38 million, increasing 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dolby Laboratories metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Licensing' stands at $280.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Products and services' to come in at $24.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- PC' should come in at $27.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Other' will likely reach $78.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- CE' should arrive at $30.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Broadcast' reaching $91.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Licensing- Market- Mobile' of $53.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin- Licensing' at $260.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $263.94 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Products and services' will reach $2.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.87 million in the same quarter last year.

Dolby Laboratories shares have witnessed a change of -2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

