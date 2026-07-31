Stay Ahead of the Game With Disney (DIS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Walt Disney (DIS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. Revenues are expected to be $25.41 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Disney metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Entertainment' to reach $11.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sports' reaching $4.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Experiences' will likely reach $9.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Entertainment- Other' will reach $589.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1239.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Experiences- Theme park admissions' stands at $3.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Experiences- Parks & Experiences merchandise, food and beverage' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Experiences- Resorts and vacations' at $2.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Parks - Per Capita Guest Spending - Domestic Resorts' of 3.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Hotels - Occupancy - Domestic Resorts' to come in at 85.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Hotels - Occupancy - International Resorts' should arrive at 86.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Available Hotel Room Nights - International Resorts' will reach 794.96 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 791.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Available Hotel Room Nights - Domestic Resorts' will reach 2.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Disney have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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