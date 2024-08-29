Stay Ahead of the Game With Dick's (DKS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.43 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dick's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' stands at 861. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 860.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Square Footage' will reach 42.94 Msqft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.4 Msqft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' at 724. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 725.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' will reach 137. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 135 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Dick's shares have witnessed a change of +8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DKS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

