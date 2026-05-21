Stay Ahead of the Game With Dick's (DKS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 58.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dick's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store Count - Ending Stores - Total' will likely reach 893 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 885 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Footage - Ending - Total' of N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts forecast 'Store Count - Other Specialty Concepts - Total' to reach 170 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 110 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store Count - DICK'S Sporting Goods - Total' should arrive at 724 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 722 .

Over the past month, Dick's shares have recorded returns of -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DKS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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