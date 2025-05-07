Stay Ahead of the Game With Dentsply (XRAY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dentsply International (XRAY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 31% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $851.55 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dentsply metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions' will reach $233.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare' should arrive at $74.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions' to come in at $352.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions' reaching $193.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -28.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rest of World' should come in at $190.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Europe' stands at $356.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Dentsply have returned +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. Currently, XRAY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.