Stay Ahead of the Game With CVS Health (CVS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health (CVS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $100.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CVS Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' reaching $35.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' should arrive at $48.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' will likely reach $33.58 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Services' of $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Medical membership - Total' to reach 25.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26.72 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' should come in at 2.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.61 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement' will reach $1.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Medical membership - Medicaid - Total' to come in at $2.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' will reach 15.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' stands at 89.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' will reach 18.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.86 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total' at 4.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.24 million.

Shares of CVS Health have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CVS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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