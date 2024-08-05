Stay Ahead of the Game With Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Curtiss-Wright (CW) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $736.21 million, increasing 4.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Curtiss-Wright metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $229.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power' at $295.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics' will likely reach $210.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial' reaching $36.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power' will reach $40.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.78 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics' stands at $46.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $43.18 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Curtiss-Wright shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

