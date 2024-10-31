Stay Ahead of the Game With Cummins (CMI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins (CMI) will report quarterly earnings of $4.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.28 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cummins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Power System' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Accelera' at $125.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Engine' will likely reach $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Distribution' to reach $2.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Components' will reach $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway' should arrive at $423.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck' of $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive' will reach $459.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Components- Emission Solutions' to come in at $897.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Distribution segment sales by product- Service' should come in at $431.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Distribution segment sales by product- Engines' stands at $474.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Cummins shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Cummins Inc. (CMI)

