Stay Ahead of the Game With Crown Castle (CCI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle (CCI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $992.89 million, exhibiting a decrease of 6.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crown Castle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services and other' stands at $53.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Site rental' will likely reach $937.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Services and other- Gross margin' at $25.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Site rental- Gross margin' to reach $687.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $757.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation, amortization and accretion' should arrive at $170.79 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Costs of operations- Services and other' will reach $27.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Costs of operations- Site rental' will reach $249.82 million.

Shares of Crown Castle have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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