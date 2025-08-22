Stay Ahead of the Game With CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.15 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CrowdStrike metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription' at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services' stands at $52.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' will reach $4640750.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3864512.00 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' of $6.43 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' to come in at $878.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $740.47 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' should come in at $18.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'GAAP professional services gross profit' to reach $10.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $853.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $718.35 million.

CrowdStrike shares have witnessed a change of -10.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

