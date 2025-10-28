Stay Ahead of the Game With Crocs (CROX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crocs (CROX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 34.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $965.11 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crocs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' will reach $819.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' will reach $145.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -28.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Wholesale' of $65.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $433.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $82.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Wholesale' at $387.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Crocs shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CROX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

