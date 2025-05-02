Stay Ahead of the Game With Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.51 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed' stands at $2.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to reach $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' will reach $152.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Seed- Other' will likely reach $129.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' will reach $938.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' of $386.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' should arrive at $286.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' should come in at $288.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' at $2.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' to come in at $258.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' reaching $738.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $748 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' will reach $337.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $310 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Corteva, Inc. have experienced a change of +1.2% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

