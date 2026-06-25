Stay Ahead of the Game With Constellation Brands (STZ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands (STZ) to post quarterly earnings of $3.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.42 billion, down 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' will reach $142.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Beer' should arrive at $2.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Beer' to come in at $897.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $873.40 million.

Over the past month, Constellation Brands shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), STZ will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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