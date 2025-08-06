Stay Ahead of the Game With Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Consolidated Water (CWCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, indicating a decline of 23.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $32.69 million, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Consolidated Water metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Manufacturing' will reach $4.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $10.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Retail' should arrive at $9.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Bulk' will likely reach $8.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Consolidated Water have returned -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, CWCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.