Stay Ahead of the Game With Confluent (CFLT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Confluent (CFLT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 150% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $243.98 million, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Confluent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Services' to come in at $10.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $233.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Confluent Cloud' of $125.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO)' to reach $938.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $824.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Confluent here>>>



Shares of Confluent have experienced a change of +14.4% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFLT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.