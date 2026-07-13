Stay Ahead of the Game With Commerce (CBSH) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $488.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Commerce metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 57.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' reaching 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' at 17.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average total interest earning assets' will likely reach $34.02 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.63 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total risk-based capital ratio' should arrive at 18.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $30.89 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.43 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' stands at $311.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $282.43 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $178.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Deposit account charges and other fees' will reach $28.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.25 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $309.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280.15 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trust fees' will reach $71.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Bank card transaction fees' will reach $46.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.36 million.

Over the past month, Commerce shares have recorded returns of +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBSH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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