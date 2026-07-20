Stay Ahead of the Game With Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating a decline of 22.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $29.17 billion, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Comcast metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Residential Connectivity- Domestic Wireless' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios' will reach $2.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' will reach $5.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video' will likely reach $6.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Additions / (Losses) - Total Domestic Wireless Lines' to reach 401.29 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 378.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Domestic Wireless Lines' of 10.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.53 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Domestic Video Customers' will reach 10.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' at 28.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' reaching 30.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Domestic homes and businesses passed' stands at 61.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer Relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' should arrive at 47.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51.16 million.

Analysts expect 'Customer Relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' to come in at 17.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Comcast shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CMCSA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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