Stay Ahead of the Game With Columbia Banking (COLB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Columbia Banking (COLB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, indicating an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $673.09 million, representing an increase of 37% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Columbia Banking metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-performing assets' should come in at $201.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $178.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 54.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $61.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.74 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing loans and leases' to come in at $199.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $175.15 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $590.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $425.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total noninterest income' of $84.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposits' reaching $23.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $589.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $426.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Financial services and trust revenue' to reach $15.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.19 million.

Columbia Banking shares have witnessed a change of +10.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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