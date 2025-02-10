Stay Ahead of the Game With Coinbase Global (COIN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating a decline of 16.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.59 billion, representing an increase of 67.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coinbase Global metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' stands at $575.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +53.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' at $934.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +76.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other revenue' reaching $64.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' will likely reach $94.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +157.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' to reach $61.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' to come in at $171.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee' should come in at $37.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +91.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest income' will reach $57.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trading Volume' should arrive at $354.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $154 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trading Volume - Consumer' will reach $57.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Trading Volume - Institutional' will reach $276.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $125 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Transacting Users' of 8.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Coinbase Global have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

