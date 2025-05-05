Stay Ahead of the Game With Coinbase Global (COIN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.19 billion, up 33.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue' will likely reach $2.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' stands at $707.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Other revenue' to come in at $72.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' should come in at $126.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +48.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' at $97.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +53.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' will reach $232.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee' of $46.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Trading Volume' will reach $404.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $312 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Trading Volume - Institutional' to reach $320.94 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $256 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trading Volume - Consumer' reaching $83.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Transacting Users' will reach 9.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>



Shares of Coinbase Global have demonstrated returns of +27.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.