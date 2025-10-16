Stay Ahead of the Game With Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coca-Cola (KO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.43 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coca-Cola metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' of $5.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' stands at $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments' to reach $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate' should come in at $27.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +50.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $990.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' will reach $65.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' will likely reach $1.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' at $519.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $508.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' reaching $1.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.05 billion.

Shares of Coca-Cola have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

