Stay Ahead of the Game With Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.05 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coca-Cola metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenues- North America' should come in at $5.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenues- Latin America' reaching $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Operating Revenues- Asia Pacific' at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenues- Bottling investments' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will reach $3.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenues- Corporate' of $37.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' will reach $88.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' to reach $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' will likely reach $652.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $664.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' to come in at $1.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Coca-Cola have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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