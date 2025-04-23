Stay Ahead of the Game With CNO (CNO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CNO Financial (CNO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 51.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $961.36 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CNO metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Insurance policy income' will reach $651.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Insurance Product Margin- Annuity' at $60.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance Product Margin- Life' stands at $52.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance Product Margin- Health' will reach $127.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123 million.



Shares of CNO have experienced a change of -8.6% in the past month compared to the -6.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

