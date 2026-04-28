Stay Ahead of the Game With CN (CNI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Canadian National (CNI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.17 billion, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CN metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 63.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Total' should come in at 1.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Coal' should arrive at 113.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 118.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Forest Products' reaching 67.03 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Automotive' to reach 48.79 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Intermodal' stands at 526.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 517.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Ton Miles - Petroleum & Chemicals' to come in at 11.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals' will reach 160.56 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 163.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Ton Miles (RTM)' at 60.52 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.05 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals' will likely reach 6.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.75 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Ton Miles - Automotive' of 768.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 792.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Metals & Minerals' will reach 207.59 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 213.00 thousand.

Shares of CN have demonstrated returns of +13.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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