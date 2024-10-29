Stay Ahead of the Game With CMS Energy (CMS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CMS Energy (CMS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.83 billion, increasing 9.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CMS Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy' to reach $107.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Consumers Energy (Electric+Gas)' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net income (loss)- NorthStar Clean Energy' at $18.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of CMS Energy have demonstrated returns of +0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CMS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

