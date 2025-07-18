Stay Ahead of the Game With CME (CME) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CME Group (CME) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, indicating an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.68 billion, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CME metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $105.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' should arrive at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Market data and information services' of $195.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Interest rates' should come in at $451.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Foreign exchange' will reach $51.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 29.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.94 million.

Analysts expect 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to come in at 901.03 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 868.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 15.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.89 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will likely reach 7.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.78 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 1.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.08 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to reach 2.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.45 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 1.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, CME shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CME will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.