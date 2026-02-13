Stay Ahead of the Game With Clean Harbors (CLH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors (CLH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.46 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Clean Harbors metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' stands at $201.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Direct Revenues- Environmental Services' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' to come in at $31.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services' will reach $320.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $310.57 million.

Over the past month, Clean Harbors shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

