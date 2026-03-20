Stay Ahead of the Game With Chewy (CHWY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Chewy (CHWY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $3.26 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Chewy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Consumables' to come in at $2.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $614.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Hardgoods' at $375.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Active customers' of 21,271 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20,514 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales per active customer' reaching $593.06 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $578.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Chewy shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHWY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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