Stay Ahead of the Game With Check Point (CHKP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Check Point Software (CHKP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share, indicating an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $746.02 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Check Point metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions' stands at $501.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Software updates and maintenance' reaching $243.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Products and licenses' of $179.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Security Subscriptions' to reach $322.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Over the past month, Check Point shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHKP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

