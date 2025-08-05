Stay Ahead of the Game With CF (CF) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CF Industries (CF) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.73 billion, increasing 10.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CF metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Ammonia' should arrive at $449.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' will reach $502.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' of $518.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' will likely reach $104.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tons of product sold - Total' reaching 4904 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4875 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' should come in at 1027 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 979 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will reach 1754 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1748 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' will reach 1232 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1251 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume by product - Other Sales volume' to reach 534 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 557 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales volume by product - AN (ammonium nitrate)' at 356 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 340 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' to come in at $437.91 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $418.00 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' stands at $298.50 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $272.00 .

Shares of CF have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.