Stay Ahead of the Game With CBRE (CBRE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group (CBRE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 60.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CBRE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue' at $6.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' stands at $293.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' to reach $2.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' will reach $4.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' reaching $4.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' should come in at $2.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' to come in at $7.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' should arrive at $28.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Loan servicing' of $82.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Advisory leasing' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Management AUM' will likely reach $151.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $147.5 billion.



Over the past month, shares of CBRE have returned +15.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, CBRE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

