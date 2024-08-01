Stay Ahead of the Game With Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar (CAT) to post quarterly earnings of $5.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. Revenues are expected to be $16.76 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Caterpillar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' will reach $7.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' will reach $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other' will likely reach $115.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries' will reach $6.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' should come in at $2.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' to come in at $13.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' to reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation' should arrive at $8.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries' stands at -$443.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $606 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries' reaching -$290.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $250 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation' of $14.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $932 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Price Realization - Total' at $337.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year.



Caterpillar shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

