Stay Ahead of the Game With CarMax (KMX) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CarMax (KMX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.54 billion, declining 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CarMax metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales and operating revenues- Wholesale vehicle' stands at $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues' will reach $131.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales and operating revenues- Used vehicle' of $6.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' should arrive at $190.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 257 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 250 .

Analysts predict that the 'Average Selling Prices - Used vehicles' will reach $26.35 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.12 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Unit Sales - Wholesale vehicles' to reach 151,525 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 149,517 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicle' should come in at $974.34 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1047.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicle' will reach $2136.91 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2407.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Selling Prices - Wholesale vehicles' at $7.87 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.96 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit Sales - Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle' reaching 384,440 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 379,727 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Unit Sales - Used vehicles' to come in at 232,915 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 230,210 .

Shares of CarMax have demonstrated returns of +35.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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