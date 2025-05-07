Stay Ahead of the Game With CarGurus (CARG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CarGurus (CARG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating an increase of 31.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $226.95 million, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CarGurus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Marketplace' will reach $211.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $9.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -42.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $7.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -40.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Paying Dealers - U.S' stands at 24,778. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,419.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Dealers - International' reaching 7,292. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,756.

Analysts predict that the 'Paying Dealers - Total' will reach 32,069. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,175.



Shares of CarGurus have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

