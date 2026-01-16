Stay Ahead of the Game With Capital One (COF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Capital One (COF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.07 per share, indicating an increase of 31.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $15.32 billion, representing an increase of 50.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Capital One metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net revenue- Commercial Banking' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net revenue- Consumer Banking' at $2.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +39.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic' will likely reach $10.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +54.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net revenue- Credit Card' will reach $11.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +55.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 55.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $587.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $460.64 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 8.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.0%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net charge-off rate' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 12.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card' will reach 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - International card businesses' to reach 5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Capital Ratio' reaching 16.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Capital One shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.