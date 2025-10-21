Stay Ahead of the Game With CACI International (CACI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CACI International (CACI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.20 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.25 billion, representing an increase of 9.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CACI International metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' of $996.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' should come in at $89.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' at $453.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' will likely reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' stands at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.9%.

Over the past month, CACI International shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CACI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

