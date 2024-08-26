Stay Ahead of the Game With Burlington Stores (BURL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Burlington Stores (BURL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 58.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.42 billion, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Burlington Stores metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net Sales' to come in at $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenue' reaching $4.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Store Sales' of 2.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at period end' should arrive at 1,039. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 939 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Burlington Stores have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, BURL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

