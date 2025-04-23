Stay Ahead of the Game With Brunswick (BC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick (BC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 81.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.14 billion, exhibiting a decline of 16.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brunswick metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Propulsion' at $438.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories' will likely reach $241.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Boat' to reach $350.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Navico Group' should arrive at $204.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion' of $29.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories' should come in at $32.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group' stands at $11.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat' will reach $13.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.60 million.



Over the past month, Brunswick shares have recorded returns of -20.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

