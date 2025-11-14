Stay Ahead of the Game With BrightView (BV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings (BV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $721.69 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BrightView metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance Services' will reach $491.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Development Services' will likely reach $232.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance Services- Landscape Maintenance Services' to reach $491.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services' stands at $34.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services' should come in at $78.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of BrightView have returned -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, BV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

