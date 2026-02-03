Stay Ahead of the Game With Boot Barn (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn (BOOT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $705.61 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boot Barn metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same Store Sales growth/(decline)' should arrive at 5.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6%.

Analysts expect 'Store Count - Opened/Acquired' to come in at 25 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average retail store selling square footage, end of period' should come in at 11,238 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,134 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Store Count (EOP)' stands at 514 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 438 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total retail store selling square footage, end of period' of 5.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.88 million.

Over the past month, Boot Barn shares have recorded returns of -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), BOOT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.