Stay Ahead of the Game With Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Blackstone Inc. (BX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.6 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Blackstone Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income' will reach $45.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues' of $210.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues' stands at $643.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +90.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1,103.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,007.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management' at $832.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $734.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity' to come in at $205.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $167.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate' reaching $303.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $284.94 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate' to reach $343.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $331.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance' should come in at $249.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $210.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management - Private Equity' should arrive at $339.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.64 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management - Hedge Fund Solutions' will likely reach $81.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>



Blackstone Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.